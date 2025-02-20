Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.