SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 12,521 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

