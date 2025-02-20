Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $67,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

