SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,595,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,265 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,223,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,706,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,022,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,585,000 after buying an additional 290,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,386,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.