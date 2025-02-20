Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 54,936 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.