Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.