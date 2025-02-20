Aspect Partners LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

