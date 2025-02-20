Aspect Partners LLC Takes $56,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $574,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,845.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

