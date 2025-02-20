Aspect Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV)

Aspect Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $64.49.

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (EMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that have consistent dividend growth for seven years. EMDV was launched on Jan 25, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EMDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Emerging Markets Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.