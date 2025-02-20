Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC reduced its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

SYLD stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

