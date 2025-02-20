Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $13,420.89 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $13,420.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,140.37. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Alan Taylor sold 794 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,172.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $194,510.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $707,035.10.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WEAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

