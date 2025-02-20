Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $13,420.89 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $13,420.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,140.37. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Alan Taylor sold 794 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,172.02.
- On Friday, December 20th, Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Alan Taylor sold 12,044 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $194,510.60.
- On Monday, December 16th, Alan Taylor sold 44,245 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $707,035.10.
Weave Communications Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WEAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.
WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
