Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $708.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $735.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $769.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

