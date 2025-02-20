Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,529,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $69.23.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

