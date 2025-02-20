Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,873 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

