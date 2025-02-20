UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CROX opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

