Robert V. Vitale Sells 79,068 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 79,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $6,091,398.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,707,670.24. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $77.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands
About BellRing Brands
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
See Also
