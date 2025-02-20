Insider Buying: Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Insider Buys 125 Shares of Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) insider Alice Williams purchased 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$272.69 ($172.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,086.00 ($21,573.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.09%. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Pro Medicus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

