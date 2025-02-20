iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.49 and last traded at C$35.48. 9,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.43.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.41.

