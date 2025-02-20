Meredith Cook Sells 400 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $23,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,280.12. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $21,568.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.99 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 340,854 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,670,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
