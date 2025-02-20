Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,508 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.86 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.49 and a 12 month high of $101.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.84.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

