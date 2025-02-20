Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

