InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 24,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InterCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter worth $43,000. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.
