Auour Investments LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 223,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $58.16 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

