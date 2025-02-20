SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.