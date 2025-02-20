Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,025 shares changing hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.05.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

