Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 35,098 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $94,413.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.64. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $904,342.74.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.

ThredUp Stock Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 118.5% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 168,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 91,518 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

