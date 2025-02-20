George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and traded as high as $157.60. George Weston shares last traded at $157.58, with a volume of 287 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised George Weston to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank upgraded George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get George Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Stock Up 0.7 %

About George Weston

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28.

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.