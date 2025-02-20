Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

