Q3 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 257.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.93%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

