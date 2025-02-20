Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day moving average is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

