Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

