What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for TSE:ELV Q3 Earnings?

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF (TSE:ELV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.53 and a 1 year high of C$20.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.26.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF

