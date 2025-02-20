The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average is $397.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

