Good Life Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

