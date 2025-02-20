Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,108,000 after buying an additional 296,335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after buying an additional 398,291 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.