Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,870,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,306,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

