Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $137.06 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

