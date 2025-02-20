Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RH

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for RH in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $380.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.84. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RH by 47.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 308.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of RH by 131.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 979.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

