C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Michael D. Castagnetto Sells 5,016 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

CHRW stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,221. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.