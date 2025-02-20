Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NYSE HLF traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 23,874,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 2,646,848 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,570,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 1,031,078 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 1,020,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,406,000 after buying an additional 785,574 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 677,739 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

