Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber Sells 30,000 Shares

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 146,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.87. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

