MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 300,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $37,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Susan Ocampo sold 286,635 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $35,344,961.85.

On Monday, February 10th, Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55.

On Monday, November 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $1,700,647.74.

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total transaction of $5,361,612.80.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.36 and a 52 week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after buying an additional 368,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

