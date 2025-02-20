C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $757,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 71.9% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 101,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Shares of HON opened at $210.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

