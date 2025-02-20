Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.