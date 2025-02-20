Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. 893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
