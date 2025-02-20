Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 4,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

