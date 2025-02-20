Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.67. 1,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.
