LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

