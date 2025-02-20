Sunpointe LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after buying an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 128,831 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPQ opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

