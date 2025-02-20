Sunpointe LLC Purchases Shares of 7,138 American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

